RICHLAND, WA – Kadlec Regional Medical Center is partnering with Kadlec Foundation on a philanthropy effort seeking donor and grant support for equipment in the area’s only level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The recently updated Kadlec NICU has some infant beds that are near end of life and the Foundation is helping to find funding to replace them.
This past month, a donor stepped up in a major way to help. The Beverly J. Jewell Memorial Foundation has awarded a grant in the amount of $50,000 towards medical care for children at Kadlec which will be utilized for the more than $126,000 project.
When the project is funded in total, the unit will purchase five new infant beds – three OmniBeds with hoods and two radiant warmers. The beds are necessary in the first 30 days of a preemie’s stay for temperature, humidity and sound control as premature infants are not able to adequately acclimatize to the natural environment. The beds also have monitoring equipment, make patient transfer easier, have an in-bed scale and a specialized mattress; all of which make it easier to access and treat the infant – ultimately making the stay safer and more comfortable for the patient and family.
Kadlec and Kadlec Foundation are extremely grateful to The Beverly J. Jewell Memorial Foundation for their support of providing the best care for our area’s tiniest patients.
For more information on supporting this project, email foundation@kadlec.org, call (509) 942-2661, or online at www.kadlec.org/foundation.