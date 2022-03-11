RICHLAND —
The Kadlec Foundation is introducing the Yanely Mendoza Memorial Scholarship for first-generation nursing students at Washington State University Tri-Cities in honor of a graduate who died recently. Mendoza died unexpectedly in 2021, after receiving her nursing degree from WSU Tri-Cities the fall before.
A public dedication will be held at noon on March 21 in the Kadlec Healthplex, 1266 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
“This mission of the Kadlec Foundation is to elevate community health through the generous support of donors,” said Board chair Chris Porter. “Endowing this scholarship for the benefit of our health care workers of tomorrow is vital. We need to build the health care workforce pipeline and efforts like this help do just that.”
WSU Tri-Cities remembers Mendoza as a “talented, spirited and driven” student. From Mattawa, she was connected to her community and wanted to give back, which is why the fund hopes to recognize compassionate, giving students. Mendoza had accepted a position as a charge nurse at the Wahluke Clinic in Mattawa.
“We’re grateful to the Kadlec Foundation for its compassionate generosity,” said WSU Tri-Cities College of Nursing academic director Bevan Briggs. “Yanely was an outstanding student and nurse, and to be able to have her legacy live on to benefit others is truly inspiring.”
