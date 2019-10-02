RICHLAND, WA - With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kadlec Regional Hospital went pink in honor of the month on Wednesday.

All month long, Kadlec will display a white flag with a pink breast cancer ribbon on it. Its purpose is to honor the patients impacted by breast cancer and to raise awareness.

At the flag raising ceremony, cancer patient Taryn Taylor shared her story about her battle with breast cancer.

Taylor says her message to all women out there is to remember the importance of getting a mammogram done and to always do monthly self-exams.

"Don't think, 'oh, I don't need to worry about it until I'm in my 40's or whatever,' especially if you think something might be wrong or if you have that family history especially go in, have regular mammograms, get things checked out because things could get caught so much faster," Taylor said.

Not only will Kadlec be going pink but so will the basketball team at Richland High School.

Danica Lurch, a senior at the high school says her team will be selling pink t-shirts at all of their basketball and football games for the rest of the year to help raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Lurch says her mom was a cancer patient at Kadlec and it's important for to her to be giving back to those families going through a hard time.

The breast cancer flag will fly over Kadlec all month long. Kadlec employees say this is an annual tradition that has been going on at the hospital for the past 16 years.