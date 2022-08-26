RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Kadlec Healthplex offers a collaborative approach to therapy and outpatient care, providing around twenty services in one location at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
In addition to being a great place to host community health events, the Healthplex offers a broad range of resources, including physical and rehabilitative therapy, a health library, teaching space, a demonstration kitchen, and an indoor walking path.
