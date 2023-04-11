RICHLAND, Wash.- April is sexual assault awareness month and Kadlec is highlighting its 20 nurses who are S.A.N.E. trained.
A sexual assault nurse examiner (S.A.N.E.) has received special training as a nurse that allows them to provide comprehensive care to survivors of sexual assault according to a Kadlec press release.
Kadlec hosted an event to bring awareness to the resources available to the community on April 11. Marissa Gomez, S.A.N.E. committee chair and Dr. John Matheson, medical director of Kadlec's Emergency Department spoke at the event.
Nurses must undergo an additional 40 hours of training to become S.A.N.E. nurses according to Gomez. Their training includes awareness and treatment of sexual abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.