KENNEWICK, WA - By an overwhelming majority, the WSNA-represented registered nurses at Providence Kadlec Regional Medical Center have ratified a new 3-year contract.

Kadlec nurses negotiated for 14 months to reach this agreement, including six sessions with a federal mediator.

The new contract includes maintenance of paid time off and existing earned illness banks for all current nurses and total wage increases of 10% over the life of this contract, including an increase of 5.5% by January 1, 2020. The contract also includes enhanced staffing and workplace violence language to help keep nurses and patients safe.

Kadlec nurses were united in their call for a fair contract that protects nurses and patients; in late October they voted by an overwhelming majority to authorize a strike. The bargaining team recognizes the critical role played by community members and organizations, labor partners, and members of the Providence United Coalition of union-represented health care employees across the state.

“The negotiating team wants to thank our fellow nurses, community supporters and every union-represented health care worker at Providence hospitals across the state,” said Martha Galvez, RN, chair of the WSNA local unit at Kadlec and a member of the bargaining team. “Without the phenomenal support Kadlec nurses received, we would not have had the power we needed to go up against Providence and achieve a contract that supports great patient care.”