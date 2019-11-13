TRI-CITIES- Kadlec nurses voted on and authorized a potential strike in October after more than a year of contract negotiations. Now, they have a set date on the calendar for their next negotiation. They have started a public petition before that meeting.

The Washington State Nurses Association said striking is still a ways off, though the vote makes it very clear that nurses aren't backing down.

Ruth Schubert, spokesperson for WSNA, said they are ready to reach a agreement, but not without getting what they want. The online petition is a way for the community to express their support.

"They really don’t want to strike, but are ready to do so if they have to," Schubert said.

WSNA has been in contract negotiations with Kadlec Providence since September of 2018.

After two days and eight sessions, Kadlec members of the WSNA voted by an overwhelming majority to authorize a strike in October. There are a couple more negotiation dates set, if nothing resolves during those sessions then the nurses will strike.

If a strike is officially called, WSNA will give the legally required 10-day notice to Kadlec prior to the strike.

Kadlec nurses say main issues are paid time off, safety, and some staffing language.

Schubert said the petition just started and already has over 580 community signatures.

The next date for negotiations will be November 25. After that date, they can get a better sense when and if they will announce a strike.

For more information on the petition visit their website.