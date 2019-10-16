RICHLAND, WA – More than 900 registered nurses represented by the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) say they are ready to take a strike vote on Oct. 29 and 30, according to the WSNA.

Kadlec nurses say they want Providence to commit to safe staffing and protecting basic earned benefits.

“Providence is engaged in unfair and illegal tactics to strip our nurses of basic earned benefits at Kadlec and hospitals across Washington and the West Coast,” said Martha Galvez, a nurse in the Birth Center at Kadlec. “We expected big improvements when Kadlec affiliated with Providence. But so far, it has not been good for nurses, our patients or our community.”

The WSNA says Kadec management has committed multiple Unfair Labor Practices, including interfering with nurses’ right to concerted activity and failing to bargain in good faith.

Kadlec nurses have been in contract negotiations for more than a year and have conducted 14 unsuccessful bargaining sessions, including four with a federal mediator. Their next mediation session is scheduled for Oct. 25.

The WSNA says Nurses at Providence hospitals in Spokane and throughout the state are battling similar tactics. Nurses at Spokane’s Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center have scheduled similar strikes votes this month.

Providence corporate is trying to cut earned benefits even as they collect record profits and give extravagant raises to executives, according to the WSNA. The association says that Providence CEO Rod Hochman collected more than $10 million in 2017, and that he got a 157 percent pay increase between 2015 and 2017.

“Providence continues to make nurses at Kadlec work harder and harder for less while pocketing nearly $1 billion in profits already this year,” said Vanessa Douglas, a nurse in the ICU at Kadlec. “If we have to strike for safe staffing and fair treatment, we will.”