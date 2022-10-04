RICHLAND, Wash.-
Kadlec Regional Medical Center raised a flag in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October, 4.
Each October, for more than 20 years, Kadlec has flown a special flag under the American flag in honor of survivors and in memory of those that have died of breast cancer.
The commemorative flag also serves as a reminder of the importance of mammography as a tool to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.
The commemorative flag that will fly this October was made by Sue Cornell of the Kadlec Auxiliary.
The flag can be seen throughout October on top of the Kadlec parking garage at 888 Swift Boulevard, Richland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.