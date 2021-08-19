Kadlec receives a State award for Cardiac Care Outcomes Assessment Program

RICHLAND, WA - Kadlec received the 2021 Award of Excellence in Percutaneous Cardiac Intervention (PCI) through the Cardiac Care Outcomes Assessment Program from the Foundation for Health Care Quality.
"This award reflects our commitment to meeting or exceeding quality metrics when treating patients with blocked arteries in the heart, using a minimally invasive procedure," wrote Kadlec in a statement. "We are grateful for our caregivers dedication to our Mission to provide safe, compassionate care and thank the community for trusting us with their heart health."