Richland -
For over 6 years, Kadlec officer Phil Reams has been helping keep staff, patients and visitors safe but for the last 2 years he hasn't been doing it alone. He has had the help of 5-year-old German shepherd, Colonel. Colonel is a part of Kadlec's canine program that works with law enforcement officers to deescalate workplace violence. Kadlec was able to start this program over 2 years ago, thanks to the help of generous donors from the community.
"Kadlec is one of the handful of healthcare delivery services in the northwest that provides this level of security" said Dr. Ted Samsell, Chairman of Kadlec Regional Center Community Board.
Colonel and officer Reams had to go through 8 weeks of training in Alabama. While in training they learned how to handle any situation they might face while in the field.
Kadlec Regional Hospital is excited about the opportunity to get a new canine for the canine program in 2022. While Colonel is trained to find narcotics. Kadlec officials say this new canine will specialize in detecting explosives.
"I've been here at Kadlec for 6 years, since we have adopted this program we have seen that our use for force when dealing with violent situations has gone way down" said Phil Reams, K-9 officer.