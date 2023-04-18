RICHLAND, Wash.- 2,658 babies were delivered at Kadlec in 2022 and according to the hospital some names were more popular than others. Below are the top ten names for newborn boys and girls born at Kadlec in the past year.
Top 10 boy first names and number of births:
- Mateo (22 births)
- Oliver (20 births)
- Sebastian (19 births)
- Liam (13 births)
- Santiago (12 births)
- Damian (11 births)
- Ezra (10 births)
- Samuel (9 births)
- Elijah (9 births)
- David (9 births)
Top 10 girl first names and number of births:
- Camila (14 births)
- Olivia (12 births)
- Amelia (10 births)
- Harper (10 births)
- Violet (10 births)
- Charlotte (9 births)
- Sophia (9 births)
- Abigail (9 births)
- Emilia (8 births)
- Mila (8 births)
