Kadlec responds to Inslee's press conference

RICHLAND - Following Gov. Inslee's press conference this afternoon regarding several statewide healthcare changes, Director of Communications at Kadlec Emily Volland released Kadlec's response.
As per the Governor's announcement, the National Guard will bring a temporary COVID-19 testing site in Richland. The site will not be operational for at least another week.
Kadlec will not be able to offer routine COVID-19 testing, but urges the community to go to any of these testing sites.
"Like most hospitals across the nation, Kadlec is experiencing challenges due to the current COVID-19 surge," said Volland. "And we appreciate the support being offered by Governor Inslee and his team, the Washington National Guard, and the brave men and women who have offered their time to serve their community in this time of great need."
According to the press release, Kadlec had been evaluating non-urgent procedures for the day each day. However, Gov. Inslee announced a pause on all non-urgent procedures during today's press conference. In response, Kadlec is preparing to make an operational adjustments as per the decree.
"We appreciate the governor's support, especially helping us ensure patients are discharged to long-term care settings as soon as they're ready," said Volland. "We look forward to returning to normal operations as soon as possible."