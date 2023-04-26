RICHLAND, Wash.- Kadlec and the Richland Fire Department are partnering to raise awareness about Safe Haven locations in the Tri-Cities community at the hospital at 10 a.m. on April 26.
Washington state's Safe Haven Law allows the parent of a child that is less than three days old to transfer the baby to a qualified person at a designated location without being held criminally liable.
The appropriate designated safe haven locations are at a hospital's emergency department, at an open fire station while fire personnel are present or at a federally designated rural health clinic according to a Kadlec press release.
Marissa Miller, Assistant Nurse Manager of Kadlec's Emergency Department and Michael Van Beek, Richland Fire Department Battalion Chief will speak at the event.
