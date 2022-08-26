RICHLAND, Wash.-
August, 26th, is National Dog Day and Kadlec hospital in Richland will introduce the newest members of its K-9 security team today.
Handler Pete and K-9 Major will be introduced to the hospital and community at 10 a.m. at the Kadlec Healthplex at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
Pete and Major will join Phil and K-9 Colonel, who have been with Kadlec since 2019.
The Kadlec K-9 security program is funded by the Kadlec Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.