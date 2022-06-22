RICHLAND, Wash. -
Summer may have just gotten started but 40 high school students are ready to test their love for the medical field.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center staff have put together a week full of events, class and hospital Olympic games. The games are a combination of relay races, job shadowing and so much more.
The goal, show students how the different areas of a hospital works.
I spoke with one student who tells me in just two days, she's sure of the career she wants to be in.
"I got to do Physical Therapy and Oncology and those are the two things that I really want to do," says Annabella Aldous, "It just kind of solidified my really wanting to like give back to my community and work in health care."
She tells me when she was younger, Orthopedic Oncologist saved he grandmothers life. When she was told about the success, she knew that's what she wanted to do.
Now, she wants to help others in the community. This week's experience has been a success in solidifying what she wants to do.
The hospital staff tell me that's the goal.
"My hopes are that we can create this pipeline that keeps continually bringing more and more younger people into health care because we got to start now," says Kathy Christensen, "There's just a lot of opportunities for them out there."
Kadlec offers students more than the hands on experience. It allows students to talk with professionals and learn about the different levels of medicine.
