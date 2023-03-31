RICHLAND, Wash.-
Kadlec will raise an organ donation flag above its Medical Center on March 31 in honor of Organ Donation Awareness Month.
The flag will be raised at 10 a.m. and will fly throughout April, which is Organ Donation Awareness Month, to raise awareness of the life-saving gift or organ donation.
The ceremony will take place on the fifth floor of the parking garage at Kadlec and will feature speakers, including:
- Dr. Phani Kantamneni, medical director of Kadlec’s Intensive Care unit.
- Laurie Rost, Hospital Development Program Manager with LifeCenter Northwest.
- Sue Bergin, whose son died in 2018, but whose legacy lives on through those he helped through organ and tissue donation.
