KADLEC, UGM, and Grace Clinic Create Medical Respite Program for Homeless

TRI-CITIES, WA-
Kadlec, Union Gospel Mission, and Grace Clinic have come together to create a service that improves health services for community members who are experiencing homelessness.
This medical respite program ensures that people who are homeless can have a place to go to recover after leaving the hospital.
Andrew Porter, Executive Director at Union Gospel Mission Tri-Cities says 25 to 30 percent of people who come in have a health issue that keeps them from working or living a normal life.
Before this program, hospitals would sometimes have to extend recovery stays for their patients without homes or put people in hotels. With this new program, when they release people they can refer them to the medical respite program at UGM.
They will be able to have food, clothing, access to showers, and then after they recover they can utilize other UGM programs to help them get back on track.
Mark Brault is the Volunteer Chief Executive at Grace Clinic.
"The program is intended to provide a way for people who are homeless and discharged from the hospital to recover in a quality fashion. Providing them the space and healthcare services they need, support services they need, in order to do a better job of helping them recover in a fashion that those of us who have homes and resources would find for ourselves," said Brault.
Kadlec's Community Benefit Fund awarded 60,000 dollars to this program and the Kadlec Foundation donated an additional 20,000 dollars.
Right now, UGM is also working to hire a nurse or care coordinator to work with patients after they've been released from the hospital.