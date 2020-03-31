TRI-CITIES, WA - Kadlec is operating under our emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and protection of our caregivers and patients is our highest priority.
Our incident command center has been meeting 7 days a week for many weeks, evaluating and implementing plans to provide care for patients with respiratory illness. In addition to caring for the standard number of patients who come to our hospital and clinics unrelated to COVID-19, we’ve taken measures to help prepare for potential increases in patients. This includes postponing elective surgeries and procedures, converting in-person visits to virtual appointments, and implementing patient visitor restrictions.
At this time, through the work of our supply chain process, conservation efforts, and our current volume, we have been able to retain stock of appropriate medical grade personal protective equipment (PPE) for the safety of our caregivers and the care of our patients. Our preparedness plans include daily monitoring of our equipment and supplies, including ventilators and PPE.
We are working closely with our health care partners throughout the region, including hospitals and clinics, the Benton-Franklin Health District, long term care facilities, local emergency management services and our first responders.
We are thankful for the incredible response from our community supporting the efforts of our Kadlec caregivers, who are working day and night to care for the patients we serve.