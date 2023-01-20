RICHLAND, Wash.-
Volunteers with Kadlec Regional Medical Center presented a check for $130,000 to the hospital on January 20.
The donation will be put towards the purchase of a second Da Vinci surgical robot for the hospital. The $130,000 donated today came from proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop, which is run by hospital volunteers
The robot costs $2million, $1.5 million of which has already been raised or donated.
Kadlec is currently in need of more volunteers to help with many tasks around the hospital, from escorting patients to running the gift shot and playing the piano. Those interested in volunteering should contact Kadlec.
