KAHLOTUS, Wash.- The Kahlotus Days annual festival returns on Saturday June 3 featuring several events and vendors.
The festival will feature activities for families to enjoy including a 5K fun run/walk, a parade, a softball tournament and kids activities like a bounce house and a water slide.
The festival's main event will be a mechanical bull where participants can compete to win a golden belt buckle.
Over 20 vendors will be featured at the festival and will be offering food, apparel, arts and crafts and more.
