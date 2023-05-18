Kahlotus Days
KAHLOTUS, Wash.- The Kahlotus Days annual festival returns on Saturday June 3 featuring several events and vendors.

The festival will feature activities for families to enjoy including a 5K fun run/walk, a parade, a softball tournament and kids activities like a bounce house and a water slide.

The festival's main event will be a mechanical bull where participants can compete to win a golden belt buckle.

Over 20 vendors will be featured at the festival and will be offering food, apparel, arts and crafts and more.