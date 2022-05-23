Kahlotus Days Community Festival spotlights mechanical bull competition

KAHLOTUS, Wash. —
Each year, a community festival is held in Kahlotus during the first week of June featuring fun for the whole family to kick off the summer.
“The Kahlotus Days annual festival is a well loved tradition in this small farming community,” said the press release. “Bring friends and family and don’t miss out on this day of fun on June 4th!”
The festival begins with a 5k fun run, starting at 6:45 a.m. Lions Club Breakfast is held from 7-9:30 a.m. A DJ will provide music from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Softball games will start at 8 a.m., and the car show at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m.
The Kids Zone will operate from noon to 4 p.m., featuring activities, a water slide and an extreme bounce house.
The Kids Jousting/Eliminator Competition for ages 5-17 starts at 4:45 p.m. The 18+ Mechanical Bull Competition starts at 6 p.m., where the winner will receive the prized golden belt buckle.
The festival ends with a street dance from 8-10 p.m.
Over 20 vendors will be at the festival, ranging from food to clothes to crafts and more. For updates, vendor information and sneak peeks, check the Kahlotus Days Community Event Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.