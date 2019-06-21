KENNEWICK, WA- Danielle Brandon, born and raised in the Tri-Cities, is ranked 16th in the world and earned an invitation to the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games.
The 23 year-old will be competing against the fittest women in the world at the end of July in Madison, Wisconsin. This is her first time going to the CrossFit Games.
"It still doesn't feel real yet," said Brandon. "I'm really excited because I haven't really been around a lot of high caliber athletes like that."
She qualified for the invitit by competing in the CrossFit Open. It is a five week competition, all workouts around the world on Thursdays are the same. Then your individual score is released on Monday of the following week.
"I went into it this year like I'll just have fun with it!" She said. At the end of those five weeks it ranks the top 20 in your region. The past three years Brandon has qualified for the regionals.
This year she's going to the world competition.
"She has a drive, she has a drive and she's very focused when she trains and competes," says Leo Barillas, owner of Natural Selection Crossfit.
Brandon started with gymnastics when she was young. She competed in swimming & diving and track and field at Kamiakin High School.
She's been doing CrossFit since she was 15, but only seriously the last four years.
Brandon says,"I've always loved CrossFit, it's like my first love."
She says she is excited for the CrossFit games, because it will be a challenge she's never had before.
"I think you will be seeing her at lot at the games in the coming years," Barillas said.