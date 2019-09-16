KENNEWICK, WA - A pair of Kamiakin High School graduates have started a business all the way in West Africa. Now, you can buy their product right here in the Tri-Cities.
Whether it's a Coca Cola, a highly caffeinated cup of coffee or a Monster energy drink, a lot of people rely on that daily pick-me-up.
Two friends are saying why not try their 3.4 ounce natural caffeine fix.
"I really like the cultural significance behind the Kola-Nut," said Zach En'Wezoh. "It's been used for centuries, if not thousands of years."
The Kola-Nut is grown in Africa and is known for its ability to boost energy levels. A year ago, En'Wezoh came up with the idea to us it in energy drinks. Zach brought this idea to his fellow Kamiakin friend, James Swinyard.
"It's been a ton of excitement," said Swinyard. "When you're in the middle of it, it kind of feels like you're inside a hurricane."
A year after bringing the idea to James, Bissy, the Kola-Nut energy drink is being produced in a South Korean factory. Zach and James have also created an outlet for the people in Nigeria.
"An outlet to be able to sell and export the Kola-Nut to the U.S. market and other untapped markets," said Zach.
Years ago, the Kola-Nut was used inside Coca Cola; since the Coca Cola industry has moved to artificial flavoring, same as many other energy drinks.
"We identified the ingredients... that's something Zach and I recognized," said James. "If you look at a Five-Hour Energy, in terms of the taste and the ingredients, you can't recognize any of them."
The idea behind this natural energy drink stretches far beyond the taste.
"For me, I've always wanted to do something that helped other people," said James.
That group of people holds a place in Zach's family history.
"The idea was followed by me reading a book on my great-grandfather," said Zach.
Zach's great-grandfather used to cultivate the Kola-Nut for decades in Southeast Nigeria. Inspired by his great-grandfather's legacy, Zach decided to open up the opportunity for the people of Nigeria to grow, all while fulfilling your taste buds.
If you want to try it for yourself, it's sold online and at the Highlands Organic Market in Kennewick and Richland. You can also learn more about Zach and Jame's mission here.