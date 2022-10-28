KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student was arrested around 12:43 p.m. on October 28 for possession of dangerous weapons on school property, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department.
The high school was placed under lockdown after staff told the School Resource Officer that students had reported seeing another student pass around a handgun, according to the press release. Other KPD officers then came to campus and detained the suspected student.
Officers found a black airsoft handgun in the male student’s pants. It did not have an orange tip, so it looked like a standard handgun. He did not tell officers why he was carrying the weapon. KPD reports he was arrested for possessing dangerous weapons on school facilities.
The student’s family and school staff were notified, according to KPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.