YAKIMA, Wash. - After two years of attempting a trip to Yakima, Retired Pro-Basketball Star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visited the Capital Theater Wednesday morning to share his story and his social justice platform.
High school students from the Unleashed program asked Abdul-Jabbar questions about what motivates him in life and what advice he has for high school students. To which he responded by encouraging them to follow their dreams.
"When you pursue your dreams, that's when you stumble over things that make it all worthwhile," Abdul-Jabbar said.
One of the students interviewing him, Macie Ledd, said the experience was really cool and she liked how he responded to their questions.
"It was really cool to be up close to someone who has experienced so much in their life and accomplished so much and has stood up for so many great things," Ledd said.
Local celebrity Thom Kokenge then asked Abdul-Jabbar questions about his basketball career, what motivates him in life and what made him interested in social justice.
Abdul-Jabbar said he learned much of what he knows by playing basketball.
"What we learned on the court were life lessons," Abdul-Jabbar said. "How to be a good husband, how to be a good father, how to be a good person."
He is most motivated by his family and wants to be remembered as a good husband, father and grandfather.
Now 75-years-old, Abdul-Jabbar said he became interested in social justice at only eight-years-old after learning of the death of Emmett Till in 1955.
Till was lynched and killed after being accused of making comments to a white woman in a grocery store. Abdul-Jabbar asked his parents for answers, but they couldn't give him any.
"They didn't have the words or the background to explain it to me in terms that I could understand," he said. "At that point, I was motivated to figure out why Emmett Till was murdered, hopefully figuring out another way of not letting other people get murdered for similar reasons."
The violence that continues to plague our country keeps him pushing for change.
"Look at the horror that happened yesterday in Texas," He said. "We gotta do something about that. The way Americans use violence to express their concerns it has got to change."
While some people criticize athletes for taking a stance on political issues, Abdul-Jabbar said it's important for people in positions with influence to take a stand.
"Athletes have a platform and they have a public image that most people don't have and they can use that to do a lot of good things," he said.
Right now, Abdul-Jabbar's main focus is his "Giving Kids a Shot that Can't Be Blocked" Program through the Skyhook Foundation. This program offers underserved communities educational STEM opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.