TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Kason Creed is a 9-year-old boy advocating for more ADA parks and wheelchair friendly playground equipment in the Tri-Cities.
Kason was born with Cerebral Palsy and loves to swing. He says, while there are some ADA parks in the Tri-Cities, most of them have bark chips and other barriers that make it hard for him to get around in his wheelchair.
Kason discovered his love for swings at Providence Park in Spokane, when he found a swing with a harness that gave him the ability to swing too.
Since last year, Kason and his family have been showing up at city council meetings and advocating for what they call "Kason's Kause: Parks for all abilities."
Pam Bieren, Kason's grandma, says that Kennewick City Council is the first of the Tri-Cities to respond and actively put a plan into action. She says Nick Fairline, the Kennewick Parks and Rec Director, has been keeping in touch.
"He's trying really hard to renovate Playground of Dreams a little bit," says Bieren. "He's been very supportive and kept us in the loop, it's been unbelievable."
Kason plans to continue advocating for parks for all abilities in the Tri-Cities and hopes one day he can make it happen.
