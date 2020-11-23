YAKIMA, WA - When you think of the Yakima Sports World, the Kupp family might come to mind. Jake Kupp was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1964. He went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Saints. His son, Craig Kupp, was drafted by the New York Giants in 1990. Now, out of Davis High School in Yakima, is Katrina Kupp. She's just getting started.
Being the youngest can be tough and being the only girl with three brothers makes you tough.
"Growing up with three brothers had an impact on the way I view soccer," said Katrina Kupp. "the competitiveness; I think it definitely helped there."
And she signed with Eastern Washington to play soccer. It's a school and program she's pretty familiar with... All three of her brothers were Eagles -- Two of whom decided to play sports for the Eagles.
"I was nine or 10 when I first visited Eastern for Cooper's games," said Katrina.
Cooper Kupp probably rings a bell. A successful football player.. First at Eastern and now as a Los Angeles Ram, but to Katrina, he's just her older brother.
"It's been kind of crazy. It was pretty weird when Cooper first got drafted. I didn't really realize how big it of a deal it was because he's just Cooper, my brother. Not 'Cooper Kupp' like the rest of the world sees him."
Katrina's dad, grandfather and most recently oldest brother, Cooper, playing in the National Football League... Making three generations of NFL players.
With a family of decorated athletes, the youngest Kupp is used to living in the shadows and pressures of her family history and sibling's success, but she's working on changing that.
"I do kind of get seen as Cooper's little sister, not my own kind of person. That is why I'm excited for this opportunity going to Eastern . I can make my own story. I can be seen as Katrina Kupp, not the football player's little sister."
"There's going to be pressure. People will look and, 'Oh, it's a Kupp,'" said Craig Kupp, Katrina's dad. "That pressure is there. All the kids have dealt it fairly well and have worked through that carved out their own niche. Their own piece. Their own story, and that's what exciting for me."
And now Katrina's story continues as a collegiate soccer player like her mom -- Putting in her own work and earning her own spot as an Eagle.
"You have to work for everything," said Katrina. "You're not going to be given anything, so the work you put in is going to be shown at the end."
"I think all something that all the kids have picked up on work ethic," said Craig. "It's all the way back to my grandpa. A work ethic of seeing what you want to accomplish. Work at it. Commit to it, and get after it."
They share the same last name, now the same college choice, but Katrina is out to pave her own road to success.
"He's kind of left his legacy at Eastern. It will be important for me to make my mark there as myself and not as 'Cooper's sister'."