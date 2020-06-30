RICHLAND, WA - The Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program received a $40,000 donation to support their work.
KC Help has provided in-home medical equipment to residents across Benton and Franklin counties for years at no cost.
Tuesday, the Three Rivers Community Foundation released their statement of appreciation to the Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program and the hansom donation of $40,000.
Executive Director at Three Rivers Community Foundation Abbey Cameron said “occasionally circumstances arise where a fund-holder has an opportunity to make a major gift. In this case, the donor was clear they didn’t want any recognition. Instead, they wanted to highlight the services of 3RCF and the great work of KC Help. We applaud their generosity to a great organization like KC Help.”
Congratulations KC Help and thank you for your support in the Benton and Franklin County Communities!