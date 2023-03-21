KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has identified a 58-year-old man as the responsible party behind a string of identity theft and credit fraud.
The man lives in the Spanaway/Tacoma area but was found using false documents to apply for a loan at Enumclaw Powersports to purchase an ATV.
Investigators are looking into his activities and other crimes but are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information about his activities or location is asked to contact law enforcement.
KCSO is also reminding businesses to watch out for the man and his scamming methods, and the general public should be careful when protecting identifiable information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.