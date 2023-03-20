KCSO looking for man behind fraudulent accounts

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Sherrif's Office is looking for a man who has used fraudulent accounts to take out loans of almost $45,000.
KCSO has secured a photo of the suspect at Enumclaw Powersports on February 4 where one of his loans was used for a side-by-side with a trailer.
Officers say the man left the store in a white Chevy Tahoe with a broken left backup light and erratically flashing right turn signal.
Detectives believe the found documents through mail theft that he then used to open the accounts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 for Detective Andrea Blume.
