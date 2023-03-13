KITTITAS COUNTY- The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has announced the third annual Ryan Thompson Cops and Bobbers event for April 22 where young fishermen can spend time fishing with law enforcement.
KCSO will provide fishing equipment and fish cleaning at the event where children can catch a minimum of two fish at the pond.
Youth fishermen will be provided with lunch with prizes available from community members, local businesses and groups.
The event is open only to youth under 14-years old due to licensing laws and reservations are required.
