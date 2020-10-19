KDP searching for suspect involved in Friday night shooting

KPD officers responded to a weapons call on 10/16/2020 at about 11:30 pm at the 3100 block of W Hood Ave.
Citizens reported gunshots being fired in the area. The investigation identified a suspect firing multiple shots at an occupied vehicle that sped away from the location.
KPD is currently attempting to identify the vehicle and its occupants. An unoccupied vehicle at the location was struck by the gunfire. No one at the scene was injured. The suspect was identified as Ethan Guidry (20 years old).
On 10/17/2020 at about 7:21 pm, officers attempted contact with Guidry, from the above incident, at the 1200 block of N Morain St, Kennewick WA. As officers arrived, Guidry left the location by vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of W Canal Dr. and N Volland St. The vehicle failed to stop until the intersection of N Neel St where Guidry quickly exited and fled on foot. After a K9 track and search of the area, Guidry was not located.
KPD currently has probable cause for the arrest of Guidry for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm First degree. This is a focused incident and there are no threats to the general public.
If someone has information that about this incident please call or non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and refer to the above case number.