KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Education Association announced in a statement at 3 p.m. Thursday that they have filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) with the Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) this afternoon against the Kennewick School District.

THURSDAY - 12:15 PM: The Kennewick School District said in a statement that the KEA rejected the same pay as Pasco in years 1-15 and Richland in years 16-18, and that the association demands that teachers make more... saying the KEA sent a demand that KSD teachers get on average an additional .55% of pay beyond what Pasco and Richland teachers are paid in those years, which KSD says would cost the district $537,853 more. The KSD rejected this proposal.

2:14 PM: The KEA announced in a Facebook post that the KSD has filed for an injunction, which they say means the KSD is asking a judge to force teachers back to school. KEA also says the district chose to do this without having a School Board Meeting, and says the district has been engaging in intimidating behavior toward KEA members.

3:00 PM: The KEA announced that they filed an Unfair Labor Practice:

"In the ULP are four counts of bad faith bargaining – including regressive bargaining and an illegal proposal exceeding the statutory maximum in salary. KEA also filed a count of unlawful surveillance due to the District’s cracking into the computer of KEA’s head negotiator despite an agreement that members have access to computers for association business -- and another count saying the Kennewick School District’s bargaining team members have not been given proper authority to bargain, which is required by law.

The ULP will be reviewed by PERC who will look at all the allegations then issue a preliminary determination which could happen as early as tomorrow or sometime next week."

Most parents are rallying in support of the teachers, with many on the picket lines Thursday morning.

"We just want to show support for our teachers, we're here for them we see some negativity," says Allisha Craig a local parent. "It's really hard, this is a hard job."

Many other parents chimed in on the NBC Right Now Tri-Cities Facebook page. Some parents say while they wish their kids were at school they still support what the teachers are doing. Others say, even though they support the teachers they wish it didn't affect their kids and their education.

While some say they don't believe people in public positions should be allowed to walk out of their job.

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District announced Wednesday morning that they offered the Kennewick Education Association a new offer of a 7.5% increase in pay. That offer is more than the 7.25% offer that was made last week.

According to the school district, that latest offer would pay 300 of 1,200 teachers over $100,000 and another 200 teachers over $90,000. The district also said that the KEA left bargaining discussions around 7 p.m. without responding to that offer.

Many teachers NBC Right Now spoke to said that the statement about leaving the bargaining table is untrue. They say they were told by the mediators to go home get some rest.

Another announcement KSD sent out was that they are confident both sides have agreed to new safety agreements. Those new agreements include training and compensation for building-based student behavior committee members, clarity in staff protection communication in response to threats and a task force to study special education programs including a six tier behavior intervention program.

NBC Right Now asked the KEA about those safety agreements and whether that part of deal had been resolved and they said they preferred to keep the bargaining at the table.