PROSSER, WA - The Prosser School District is relocating students from Keene Riverview Elementary school to Housel Middle School on Monday April 8th because of a nearby ammonia leak.

In a Facebook post, the district says they received information Sunday from Milne Fruit about a plant safety concern. The district says to ensure the safest learning environment for students they will be moved to the middle school on Monday.

Staff and students start times will remain the same. If you normally drop off your student do so at the middle school's South Gym.

Parents with any questions are asked to contact the district office Monday morning.