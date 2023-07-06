OLYMPIA, Wash.- As fire crews continue to fight wildfires across the West the Washington Department of Natural Resources Wildfire is reminding everyone that if a drone is flown around any wildfire then all firefighting efforts must be stopped for firefighter safety.
Drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) can pose a hazard to firefighters and aircraft and are not allowed in or over wilderness areas or near active wildfires according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates drones and provides guidance on flights over wildlife refuges, parks and forest service areas and federal law does prohibit certain types of flights over forest service areas.
Reminders from the U.S. Forest Service for flying drones over National forests or near wildfires:
- Make sure you are in compliance with all FAA regulations before flying a drone.
- Fly drones no higher than 400 feet above the surface.
- Drones are considered "mechanized equipment" and can't fly over wilderness areas.
- Drones are not permitted to fly in areas with temporary flight restrictions, such as wildfires.
- Take lessons and learn to fly safely.
- Do not fly over or near wildfires. Unauthorized drone flights pose a safety hazard to firefighters on the ground and firefighting planes in the air.
- Do not fly over designated wilderness areas, this is a violation of the Wilderness Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.