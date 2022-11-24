WASHINGTON.-
Our furry four-legged friends may love to hang-out under the Thanksgiving dinner table, but the foods we are gathering to enjoy may be harmful for their health.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Veterinary clinics see an uptick in emergency visits around the Holidays, with human foods often making pets sick.
This Thanksgiving the AKC is highlighting foods to avoid giving your pets, including:
Turkey bones.
Turkey skin.
Casserole.
Mashed potatos.
Sweets.
The AKC says that turkey meat is actually alright for your dog, as long as the skin is removed first.
If your pet does eat something they shouldn't this Holiday season seek emergency assistance from your local veterinarian.
