WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla Fire Department is reminding residents to take steps to decorate and celebrate safely this Holiday season.
According to a WWFD press release, the number of structure fires increases during the winter months, when people are decorating and baking.
The WWFD is inviting the public to participate in its 3rd Annual fire risk-reduction program "Keep the Wreaths Red."
"As you drive down Poplar and Wilbur, we invite you to glance at the wreath and be reminded that fire safety is everyone's job," said Walla Walla Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles.
For the program, green Christmas wreaths with red lights will be hung at Walla Walla Fire Stations (12th and Poplar and Wilbur and Tacoma).
For every fire from November, 21, through New Year's, one of the red bulbs will be replaced with a white one to represent a residential fire that happened.
"We hope the community will help us keep the wreaths red by keeping safety at the forefront during the Holiday season," Knowles said.
