YAKIMA, Wash. - The Keep Yakima Clean group met for their first cleanup event of the year, where they tackled North First Street between E and H Street. At the end of the day, a dozen volunteers picked up 420 pounds of trash and 5 tires from parking lots and alleys.
The founder of Keep Yakima Clean, Katie Jelinek, wants to bring the community together to keep the streets clean with one simple mindset.
“If we won’t, who will?” said Jelinek.
The volunteers started on G street at an abandoned building by the train tracks, and walked up and down First Street picking up trash. Within a half hour, volunteers had already filled four trash bags.
Jelinek brought her teenage son out to the event as she says he’s learned a lot from helping the community.
“I’ve actually caught him telling friends ‘hey pick that up because I’m going to have to clean that later,’” said Jelinek. “So it does spark some integrity within the young ones to help clean up a little more.”
Keep Yakima Clean stepped in as community members to clean their city because they know someone has to do something, especially with the trash in Downtown Yakima, where many homeless people reside.
“It’s overwhelming at this point. Yakima is in dire need of help, not just with trash but with community resources,” said Jelinek. “The need with the trash in general…A lot of people just turn their heads because it’s something they don’t want to discuss and they don’t know how to approach because it’s so massive.”
“We’re a community,” said Jelinek. “We can’t just depend on our elected officials and whomever to take care of our town. This is our town. This is our responsibility. And no, we might not have been the ones to do it, but we have to live it.”
Keep Yakima Clean was started by Jelinek in 2021 and started a program that did well in it’s first year. In 2022, the group was able to schedule just one cleanup event but the impact of the cleanup is noticeable.
“It needs to start somewhere and I am proud to say that even though we did one event last year, as of today, we still have over 14,000 pounds of trash cleaned up off of Yakima City Streets,” said Jelinek.
Keep Yakima Clean plans to host multiple cleanup events every month to clean up the different parts of Yakima in need. For details on the next event, Jelinek suggests joining the Facebook group.
