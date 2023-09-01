WASHINGTON STATE- Back-to-school is a good time to start thinking about making sure your kids stay healthy. That is why wellness check-ups are especially important this time of year as cough and flu season begins.
The main goal of a wellness visit is to reduce the number of days that kids have to miss school. Typically during these check-ups doctors will make sure that the child is healthy both physically and emotionally. Doctors will also look to make sure immunizations are up to date.
According to University of Washington Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Kimberly Collins, families of school-aged kids in Washington are still below the ideal level of immunization.
"Vaccination rates in the schools were about 91% last year, so kind of closer to pre-pandemic levels," Dr. Collins said. "However, we really have to remember that we actually need vaccination rates closer to 95% in order to prevent (outbreaks of) vaccine-preventable illnesses such as measles."
Dr. Collins says the flu is a major source of hospitalizations for young kids which is why she encourages parents to get their child updated flu and Covid-19 vaccines.
When it comes to Covid vaccines, Dr. Collins says you can actually get them at the same time as your other routine shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.