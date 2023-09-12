KELSO, Wash.-A consumer protection lawsuit has been filed against Gator's Custom Guns for the illegal sale of high-capacity magazines against state law.
The lawsuit, filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office in Cowlitz County against Gator's Guns and its owner Walter Wentz alleges the shop illegally offered more than 11,400 high-capacity magazines for sale since a statewide ban on their sale went into effect in July of 2022.
During an investigation into Gator's Guns by the AG's Office five high-capacity magazines were sold to investigators on two occasions, with Wentz himself making one of the sales according to a press release from the AG's Office.
The investigation by the AG's Office is part of an ongoing statewide sweep during which investigators visited over 100 stores trying to identify gun retailers that are breaking the law.
Investigators with the AG's Office bought the illegal magazines about 10 months after the statewide ban took effect. According to the AG's Office investigators also observed barrels and boxes full of illegal high-capacity magazines inside Gator's Guns.
According to the AG's Office the aim of the lawsuit is to force Gator’s Custom Guns to stop unlawfully stocking, advertising and selling high-capacity magazines and to destroy or return to its distributors all of its remaining inventory.
The suit also seeks civil penalties for every violation of the Consumer Protection Act of up to $7,500 every time the retailer sold or offered to sell a high-capacity magazine.
