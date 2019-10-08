PASCO, WA - Monday night, the City of Pasco swore in a new police chief to replace Bob Metzger, who retired in April.

Ken Roske will now assume the role of police chief. He told community members in the city council meeting what he is looking forward to doing as chief.

"I'm humbled to work with some of the finest men and women in law enforcement," Chief Roske said, "and to serve a community and proudly serve for over thirty years the diverse and challenging but respectful community of Pasco. It's been my honor to serve them and I'm looking forward to the future and looking forward to serving with many of you out there as community members, but certainly with our fine men and women in law enforcement."

Chief Roske has served in law enforcement for 33 years and has been with the Pasco Police Department since 1986.