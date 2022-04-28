BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
After a court appearance earlier this week, 18-year-old Hector Ramon Munguia Jalomo was charged with first degree premeditated murder in the stabbing of 70-year-old Zale Underwood in Kennewick on April 22.
The charge includes an aggravating circumstance allegation of deliberate cruelty. Court documents say Munguia Jalomo’s conduct while committing the crime was deliberately cruel toward Underwood.
Additionally, the charge was enhanced for Munguia Jalomo’s possession of a deadly weapon, the knife, at the time of the crime.
His bail was set at $1 million. He is due back in court on April 29 at 8:30 a.m.
