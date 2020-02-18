RICHLAND, WA - The Richland and Kennewick police departments are receiving a cash forfeiture reward of just over $154,000 for their contributions in a federal child pornography case.
Last year, 63-year-old Kennewick resident Dale Gordon Black was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child porn in his home.
About $186,000 was seized from Black - that same cash now being awarded to the Richland and Kennewick Police Departments. A separate $19,000 was paid in restitution.
The way these forfeiture awards work is if a federal agency makes the bust, the seized assets stay at the federal level... but when local police are involved, the departments apply for the cash award, and if approved, about 80 percent of the money then goes back into local law enforcement.
U.S. Attorney William Hyslop thanked both departments and their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which assisted the FBI with the case.
"This is a prime example of how law enforcement at all levels - working together - can do great things for the protection of our communities," Attorney Hyslop said. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC, as it's known... performs incredible and invaluable .....work in this community."
The Richland Police Department was presented with a check for nearly $97,000; the remaining $58,000 went to the Kennewick Police Department.