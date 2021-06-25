Kennewick and Richland School Districts change school schedules for heat wave

TRI-CITIES, WA - Kennewick and Richland School Districts have decided to change their summer school programs due to the extreme heat advisory for next week.
For the week of June 28 through July 2, both Richland and Kennewick are canceling all outdoor activities and bus routes because the busses do not have air conditioning.
Families will need to provide their own transportation to and from school. If you are unable to arrange for transportation for summer school, you will need to let the school know that your child will be absent.
Kennewick families enrolled in the YMCA Day Camp program and utilizing summer school transportation will be contacted directly by the YMCA with options.
Richland families with elementary students using district busing to also attend Boys & Girls Club child care at RSD elementary schools will also need to make alternative transportation arrangements.