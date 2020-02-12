KENNEWICK, WA – In an effort to decrease water usage and lower maintenance needs in high traffic areas, the City of Kennewick is seeking applications from Pacific Northwest artists for roundabout art.
The City’s goal is to provide artistic, interesting, colorful designs within the inner circle’s 60-foot diameter and eliminate the need for grass or plantings requiring irrigation or maintenance.
The location for the first roundabout retrofit is at W. 4th Ave. & S. Kellogg St. The second location will be determined after the first retrofit is completed.
Professional artists or teams living in the Pacific Northwest may apply. Submitted designs must be original works of the artist and in compliance with all existing copyright laws.
Submittals must be received no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020.
To obtain the Call For Artists application packet or learn more about the Kennewick Arts Commission, please visit:
https://www.go2kennewick.com/582/Arts-Commission
Contact Rohana Carmichael at 585-4532, for additional information.