Kennewick announces health and safety updates for Graduation

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District adds some health and safety updates for the upcoming Graduation Ceremonies
- Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks while following 6-foot distancing requirements. Guests attending the ceremonies who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks.
- Graduates are not required to wear masks while sitting 6 feet apart and crossing the stage.
- Everyone should stay 6 feet apart from people outside of their household.
- Avoid gathering and socializing in groups in and around the graduation venues
- Those who are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 should stay home.