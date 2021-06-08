Kennewick announces health and safety updates for Graduation

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District adds some health and safety updates for the upcoming Graduation Ceremonies

  • Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks while following 6-foot distancing requirements. Guests attending the ceremonies who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks.
  • Graduates are not required to wear masks while sitting 6 feet apart and crossing the stage.
  • Everyone should stay 6 feet apart from people outside of their household.
  • Avoid gathering and socializing in groups in and around the graduation venues 
  • Those who are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 should stay home.

Tags