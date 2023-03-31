KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE April 1 6:46 p.m.
After yesterday's fire at an apartment complex on Kennewick Ave, fifteen people were temporarily displaced
According to a press release from Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire & Emergency Services and Benton Co. Fire District 1, and the Kennewick Police Department and Benton PUD responded to the complex at 3:10 p.m.
Initial reports said that there was a fire in the backyard of the apartments and that a fence located near the apartments was also on fire.
Chief Michael said that when crews arrived at the apartments, they found fire outside the building and inside one of the apartments. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the crews' arrival and was contained to only two apartments.
According to the release, the residents were able to self-evacuate. No one was injured during the fire, but because the power had to be disconnected, 15 people are currently working with the American Red Cross to find temporarily shelter and meals.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE 4:11 p.m.
The fire burned parts of a six-unit apartment building after starting on a porch of one unit and crews turned off power to the entire complex.
KFD and automatic aid crews working on the scene of an apartment complex fire at 6825 W. Kennewick Ave. The fire is out. Crews checking for hot spots.— Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) March 31, 2023
No injuries to FFs or civilians.
Residents will be displaced while crews investigate with no timetable for a return. Power will remain off until the investigation is complete.
There is no known cause for the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
A fire in Kennewick has closed two roads in Kennewick as firefighters are on scene.
Roosevelt Place and 1st Avenue are closed.
Our photojournalist on the scene says that at least two apartments were involved in the fire.
