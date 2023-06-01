Kennewick arrests one burglary suspect, police looking for second suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police arrested one suspect for burglary on June 1 after responding to the 2000 block of 4th Ave.
KPD said after arriving home a resident found a man and woman in his house.
The suspects ran away, but one was found a few blocks away and arrested after a short foot chase according to KPD.
The suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail for residential burglary, multiple warrants and other related charges.
The female suspect has not been found, and KPD is still looking for information. You can contact them at (509) 628-03333 or submit a tip to kpdtips.com.
