KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick Arts Commission is looking for local artist submissions to be vinyl wrapped on traffic utility boxes across the city. The hope is that by incorporating digital artwork on the generally utilitarian surface, graffiti will be discouraged and street corners will be improved.
Each of the eight locations will follow themes, with suggestions and information available for each.
Theme guidelines are available here:
Due to the public nature of the projects, art submissions cannot feature advertising, religious art, sexual content, violent content or politically-charged content. The art must be suitable for all ages.
The artist chosen for each box will receive a $300 award. One artist can submit a maximum of four designs.
Any artists living in the Pacific Northwest can submit designs. Submissions must be original and comply with copyright laws. They are due by June 1 at 4:30 p.m.
If you’d like to apply, include your contact information and physical address in your current resume. It is asked that artists include evidence of their experience relating to the project, working with professionals and community agencies and an ability to work on a project schedule in a one page cover letter. Submit electronic copy of up to four designs, labeled LastName_FirstName_TitleofArtPiece. You can include up to six projects reflecting past work.
Submissions will not be returned to the artists unless they request and postage appropriately.
The Kennewick Arts Commission will review all proposed submissions and send recommendations to the sponsor and City Council. There may be further consideration before final approval.
Locations include:
N Columbia Center Boulevard and W Canal Drive
West Clearwater Avenue and N Edison Street
Gage Boulevard and North Steptoe Street
West 27th Avenue and South Olympia Street (funded by Sun Pacific Energy)
South Columbia Center Boulevard and West 10th Avenue
South Kellogg Street and West 10th Avenue
North Edison Street and West Canal Drive
The commission will keep submissions on file and may select them for different utility boxes funded in the future.
